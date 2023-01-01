Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.92 million and $9.70 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02177771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,262,964.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

