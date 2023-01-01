Verge Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.01 million and $289,377.96 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,543.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00423032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00890459 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00094701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00586069 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00249283 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,548,413 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

