Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,407 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Verint Systems worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 554.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,190 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNT opened at $36.28 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -98.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

