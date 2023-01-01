Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,384. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

