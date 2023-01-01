Verity & Verity LLC Buys 14,793 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $39.10. 1,948,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,361. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

