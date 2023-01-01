Verity & Verity LLC Buys 1,987 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.46. The stock had a trading volume of 517,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

