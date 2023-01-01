Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

MDT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. 4,991,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

