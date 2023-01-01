Verity & Verity LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 15,386,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,624,132. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

