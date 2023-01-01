Verity & Verity LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $188.54. 353,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

