Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $242.29. 480,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

