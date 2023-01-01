Verity & Verity LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.21. 2,233,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.