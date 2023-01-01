Verity & Verity LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

