Verity & Verity LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2,560.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,589 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 296,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.79. 3,835,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,265. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

