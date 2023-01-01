Vertcoin Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $27,869.09 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,544.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00420552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00888227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00094699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00584208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00249170 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,791,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

