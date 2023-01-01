Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s Largest Position

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 6.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $288.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

