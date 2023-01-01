VIBE Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $268,546.36 and $26.29 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00461866 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.55 or 0.02993584 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.16 or 0.29554699 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

