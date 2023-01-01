VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,386.99

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 91.6% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $17,386.99 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00462238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.79 or 0.02948795 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.98 or 0.29578496 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00212931 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,355.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

