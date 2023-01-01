Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Viveve Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.43 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

About Viveve Medical

(Get Rating)

Read More

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.