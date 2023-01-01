Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Viveve Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.43 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Viveve Medical
