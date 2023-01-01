Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.71 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00016336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $73.59 million and $5.05 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.67831452 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,298,342.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

