VVS Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.63 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $91.63 million and approximately $614,675.29 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,239,826,869,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,927,443,926,453 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

