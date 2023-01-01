W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lifted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $556.25. 177,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,221. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.49.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.60%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

