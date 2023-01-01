Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $919,526.77 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00056956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007703 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.