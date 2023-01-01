Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.30.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th.
Wayfair Price Performance
Shares of NYSE W opened at $32.89 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $197.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Featured Stories
