Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $32.89 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $197.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,100. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.