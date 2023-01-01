Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Down 29.3% in December

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 922,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $472,808.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,958,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,605,965.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 5,785 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $27,073.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $472,808.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,958,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,605,965.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,776. Corporate insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Weave Communications by 535.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Weave Communications by 472.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 261.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 81,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77. Weave Communications has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $15.65.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 40.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

