Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Down 29.3% in December

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 922,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $472,808.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,958,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,605,965.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 5,785 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $27,073.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $472,808.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,958,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,605,965.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,776. Corporate insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Weave Communications by 535.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Weave Communications by 472.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 261.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 40.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
