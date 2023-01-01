Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Short Interest Down 26.4% in December

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Weber Price Performance

WEBR stock remained flat at $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.01. Weber has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEBR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Weber

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Weber in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 92,229 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

