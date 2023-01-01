WeBuy Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $499.09 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for $11.41 or 0.00068901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

