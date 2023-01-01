WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $40.49 million and $700,478.65 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00419745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00031039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018073 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000236 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,957,990 coins and its circulating supply is 762,490,223 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

