Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $252.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.