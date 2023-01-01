WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $149.43 million and $13.64 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00460829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.60 or 0.02980822 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,883.05 or 0.29488331 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,242,609 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

