Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. New Street Research started coverage on Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Worldline from €49.00 ($52.13) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Stock Down 0.5 %

Worldline stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. Worldline has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $29.87.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.