Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.01 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $50.01 million and $5,294.75 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02189187 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,185.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

