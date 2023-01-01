XOMA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:XOMAP)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
XOMA Price Performance
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78. XOMA has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $27.09.
About XOMA
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.