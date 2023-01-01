XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

XPO stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,640. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

