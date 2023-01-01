XRUN (XRUN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $311.11 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $311.11 million and approximately $121,170.76 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

