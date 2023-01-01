Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the energy company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

