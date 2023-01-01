Zacks Research Weighs in on Lennar Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.55 for the year. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.97 per share.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Shares of LEN opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 6.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

