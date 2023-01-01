Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $597.58 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Zcash has a total market cap of $597.58 million and approximately $33.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $37.24 or 0.00224101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00070260 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056646 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000224 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,044,856 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
