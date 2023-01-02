1,260,152 Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,260,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,000. Cowen comprises about 2.9% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cowen by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Price Performance

NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.62. 30,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,706. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Cowen had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $340.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.