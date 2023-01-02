172,450 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.12% of Capri at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $4,352,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Capri Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.