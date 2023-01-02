1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Short Interest Update

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FISB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.63. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

