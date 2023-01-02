20,000 Shares in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.26% of Bankwell Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,898.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $681,877. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $44,613.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,958.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 962 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $27,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,877. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,428 shares of company stock worth $99,895 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

BWFG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. 546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.71. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Read More

