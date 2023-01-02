3,443 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.75 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

