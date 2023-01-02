7,726 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 143,952 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $145.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

