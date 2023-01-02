Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.31 million and $135,517.54 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004427 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004328 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004952 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

