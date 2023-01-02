ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 592.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDIUF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $20.39 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $38.11.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

ADENTRA Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

