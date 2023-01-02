Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,223 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,426 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $11,008,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 685,159 shares of the software company’s stock worth $188,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $336.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

