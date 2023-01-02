aelf (ELF) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $85.20 million and $24.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004439 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007441 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,488,946 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

