Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $21.34.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

