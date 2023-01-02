Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $13.60 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and $526,891.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00114317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00191697 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

