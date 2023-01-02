Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $111,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after acquiring an additional 705,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $308.26. 19,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,490. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.19 and its 200-day moving average is $263.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

